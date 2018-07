There have been a couple of clickbaity headlines claiming that I’m not a fan of Yellowjacket, the villain in ANT-MAN.

For the record: I LOVE Yellowjacket! I LOVE Darren Cross, I LOVE Corey Stoll’s performance, and I LOVE the design of the character.

Thank you for listening.

— Peyton Reed (@MrPeytonReed) July 3, 2018