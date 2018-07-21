Qualche ora fa, la Disney ha diramato una nota ufficiale in cui ha reso noto il fatto che il rapporto professionale fra i Marvel Studios e James Gunn non era più in essere.

In corti discorsi: la Casa di Topolino ha deciso di licenziare il filmmaker (trovate tutti i dettagli del caso nel nostro articolo).

La domanda inevitabile nata a margine dell’accadimento è “Chi si occuperà della regia del terzo Guardiani della Galassia?”.

ComicBook ha raccolto un po’ di tweet di fan dell’Universo Cinematografico della Marvel che auspicano l’arrivo di Taika Waititi, Thor: Ragnarok, dietro alla macchina da presa della pellicola.

 

 

