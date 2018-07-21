tempo di lettura 2'

Qualche ora fa, laha diramato una nota ufficiale in cui ha reso noto il fatto che il rapporto professionale fra inon era più in essere.

In corti discorsi: la Casa di Topolino ha deciso di licenziare il filmmaker (trovate tutti i dettagli del caso nel nostro articolo).

La domanda inevitabile nata a margine dell’accadimento è “Chi si occuperà della regia del terzo Guardiani della Galassia?”.

ComicBook ha raccolto un po’ di tweet di fan dell’Universo Cinematografico della Marvel che auspicano l’arrivo di Taika Waititi, Thor: Ragnarok, dietro alla macchina da presa della pellicola.

If Disney doesn’t tap Taika Waititi to direct Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 then they’re doing this whole thing wrong. — Alissa Petsche (@AlissaPetsche) 21 luglio 2018

After the James Gunn fallout, I nominate Taika Waititi for Guardians of the Galaxy 3. It would be the best Guardians movie yet. — Anthony Bonetti (@abonetti007) 21 luglio 2018

let taika waititi direct guardians of the galaxy 3 you cowards the space visuals + effortless humour he came thru with in thor: ragnarok would add up to a better gotg movie than james gunn could ever DREAM of making — gabi (@harleivy) 20 luglio 2018

taika waititi there’s still time for you to take over guardians of the galaxy please save us — joana (@sebstqns) 20 luglio 2018

Give Guardians of the Galaxy to Taika Waititi so I can get the Korg & Groot team up that I didn’t know I wanted until just now. — John Owning (@JohnOwning) 21 luglio 2018

Me waiting for Marvel to tap Taika Waititi for Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3 even tho i know they won’t pic.twitter.com/ymKYFxvuqh — Brooklyn (@BNRondo) 20 luglio 2018

Cosa ne pensate? Ditecelo nei commenti!