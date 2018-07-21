In corti discorsi: la Casa di Topolino ha deciso di licenziare il filmmaker (trovate tutti i dettagli del caso nel nostro articolo).
La domanda inevitabile nata a margine dell’accadimento è “Chi si occuperà della regia del terzo Guardiani della Galassia?”.
ComicBook ha raccolto un po’ di tweet di fan dell’Universo Cinematografico della Marvel che auspicano l’arrivo di Taika Waititi, Thor: Ragnarok, dietro alla macchina da presa della pellicola.
If Disney doesn’t tap Taika Waititi to direct Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 then they’re doing this whole thing wrong.
— Alissa Petsche (@AlissaPetsche) 21 luglio 2018
After the James Gunn fallout, I nominate Taika Waititi for Guardians of the Galaxy 3. It would be the best Guardians movie yet.
— Anthony Bonetti (@abonetti007) 21 luglio 2018
let taika waititi direct guardians of the galaxy 3 you cowards the space visuals + effortless humour he came thru with in thor: ragnarok would add up to a better gotg movie than james gunn could ever DREAM of making
— gabi (@harleivy) 20 luglio 2018
taika waititi there’s still time for you to take over guardians of the galaxy please save us
— joana (@sebstqns) 20 luglio 2018
Give Guardians of the Galaxy to Taika Waititi so I can get the Korg & Groot team up that I didn’t know I wanted until just now.
— John Owning (@JohnOwning) 21 luglio 2018
Me waiting for Marvel to tap Taika Waititi for Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3 even tho i know they won’t pic.twitter.com/ymKYFxvuqh
— Brooklyn (@BNRondo) 20 luglio 2018
Cosa ne pensate? Ditecelo nei commenti!
CONSIGLIATI DALLA REDAZIONE
- Prezzo: EUR 19,54
- Prezzo: EUR 31,99
- Prezzo: EUR 9,99Da: EUR 14,99
- Prezzo: EUR 8,55Da: EUR 14,99