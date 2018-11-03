Ecco lo scatto pubblicato dal regista:
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
IT chapter 2 was an 86-day roller coaster ride. Never had so much fun making movies as this one . I had a relentless and inspired crew who believed in this adventure as much as i did and a cast that put their heart and soul behind every second of performance. A huge thank you to all of them and also to my producer and sister @barbaramus who dealt with all the shit that a production like this has reserved for producers. And last but not least , the fans who day by day boosted our spirits by reminding us how much this story means to them. Thank you and Love to you all 🎈🎈🎈🎈🎈🎈🎈❤️ /// la filmacion de IT 2 fue una paliza de 86 dias pero nunca me divertí tanto haciendo una peli . Gracias al incansable equipo y al elenco por creer en la visión y ponerle el alma y el corazón a cada dia de rodaje. Gracias a mi hermana @barbaramus por el trabajo inmenso que conlleva producir una peli como esta ; y por ultimo a los fans que vienen bancando con tanta pasión esta segunda parte. Gracias a todos y prepárense para flotar de nuevo 🎈🎈🎈🎈🎈🎈🎈❤️ #itchapter2
Gli attori confermati, oltre ai “giovani” che torneranno per alcune scene, sono James McAvoy (Bill), Jessica Chastain (Beverly), Bill Hader (Richie), Jay Ryan (Ben), James Ransone (Eddie), Andy Bean (Stanley Uris), Isaiah Mustafa (Mike), Bill Skarsgård (Pennywise), Xavier Dolan (Adrian Mellon), Will Beinbrink (Tom Rogan), Teach Grant (Henry Bowers).
Cosa ne pensate? Ditecelo nei commenti!
CONSIGLIATI DALLA REDAZIONE
- Prezzo: Vedi su Amazon.it
- Prezzo: EUR 11,47Da: EUR 19,99
- Prezzo: EUR 9,48Da: EUR 14,99
È necessario attenersi alla netiquette, alla community infatti si richiede l’automoderazione: non sono ammessi insulti, commenti off topic, flame. Si prega di segnalare i commenti che violano la netiquette, BAD si riserva di intervenire con la cancellazione o il ban definitivo.