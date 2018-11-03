Il regista Andy Muschietti ha annunciato con una foto su Instagram la fine delle riprese di IT: Capitolo Due, atteso sequel dell’horror tratto dal romanzo di Stephen King che arriverà nelle sale il 6 settembre 2019.

Ecco lo scatto pubblicato dal regista:

 

 

IT chapter 2 was an 86-day roller coaster ride. Never had so much fun making movies as this one . I had a relentless and inspired crew who believed in this adventure as much as i did and a cast that put their heart and soul behind every second of performance. A huge thank you to all of them and also to my producer and sister @barbaramus who dealt with all the shit that a production like this has reserved for producers. And last but not least , the fans who day by day boosted our spirits by reminding us how much this story means to them. Thank you and Love to you all 🎈🎈🎈🎈🎈🎈🎈❤️ /// la filmacion de IT 2 fue una paliza de 86 dias pero nunca me divertí tanto haciendo una peli . Gracias al incansable equipo y al elenco por creer en la visión y ponerle el alma y el corazón a cada dia de rodaje. Gracias a mi hermana @barbaramus por el trabajo inmenso que conlleva producir una peli como esta ; y por ultimo a los fans que vienen bancando con tanta pasión esta segunda parte. Gracias a todos y prepárense para flotar de nuevo 🎈🎈🎈🎈🎈🎈🎈❤️ #itchapter2

Gli attori confermati, oltre ai “giovani” che torneranno per alcune scene, sono James McAvoy (Bill), Jessica Chastain (Beverly), Bill Hader (Richie), Jay Ryan (Ben), James Ransone (Eddie), Andy Bean (Stanley Uris), Isaiah Mustafa (Mike), Bill Skarsgård (Pennywise), Xavier Dolan (Adrian Mellon), Will Beinbrink (Tom Rogan), Teach Grant (Henry Bowers).

