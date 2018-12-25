Fai clic qui per inviare l'articolo via mail ad un amico (Si apre in una nuova finestra)

Fai clic qui per condividere su Pocket (Si apre in una nuova finestra)

Fai clic per condividere su Telegram (Si apre in una nuova finestra)

Fai clic per condividere su WhatsApp (Si apre in una nuova finestra)

Fai clic qui per condividere su Reddit (Si apre in una nuova finestra)

Fai clic qui per condividere su Pinterest (Si apre in una nuova finestra)

Fai clic qui per condividere su LinkedIn (Si apre in una nuova finestra)

Fai clic qui per condividere su Google+ (Si apre in una nuova finestra)

Fai clic qui per condividere su Twitter (Si apre in una nuova finestra)

Fai clic per condividere su Facebook (Si apre in una nuova finestra)

tempo di lettura 3'

Con una foto su Instagramha annunciato la fine delle riprese diil nuovo film diretto dasulla base del celebre videogame della Capcom.

Ecco lo scatto:

Un post condiviso da Milla Jovovich (@millajovovich) in data: Dic 19, 2018 at 11:02 PST

Questa la breve sinossi ufficiale diffusa insieme alla foto (che vi proponiamo con la nostra traduzione):

Dietro al nostro mondo ne esiste un altro: un mondo fatto di mostri potenti e pericolosi che regnano sui loro domini con ferocia mortale. Quando la Luogotenente Artemis (Milla Jovovich) e i suoi fedeli soldati vengono trasportati dal nostro mondo al nuovo, l’imperturbabile Luogotenente riceve lo shock più grande della sua vita. Nella sua disperata battaglia per la sopravvivenza contro nemici enormi e dai poteri incredibili, inarrestabili e rivoltanti dovrà collaborare con un uomo misterioso che ha trovato una maniera per combattere queste creature.

Il franchise videoludico, che ha debuttato oltre un decennio fa, è incentrato, naturalmente, sulla caccia ai mostri. Lo stesso Anderson ha rivelato tempo fa una sinossi breve e ha parlato di come intende sviluppare il film:

Per ogni mostro c’è un eroe. Un uomo ordinario con un lavoro ordinario scopre di essere il discendente di un antico eroe. Dovrà viaggiare in un mondo mistico per allenarsi e diventare un cacciatore di mostri, prima che le creature mitiche di quel mondo distruggano il nostro.

Non ci sono personaggi centrali, quindi l’approccio sarà più o meno come con Resident Evil, quando abbiamo imposto i nostri personaggi e la nostra storia a quel mondo. Credo sia perfetta come formula. Il mondo di Monster Hunter includerà questi enormi deserti che faranno sembrare il Deserto del Gobi un secchiello di sabbia, e ci saranno navi in grado di navigare sulla sabbia. E si combatteranno queste enormi creature, alcune grandi come l’isolato di una città. Vivono sotto terra e, quando saltano fuori, è come se tutto diventasse la parte migliore di Dune. E ci saranno anche draghi volanti, ragni giganti, e le più meravigliose creature!

L’ultimo atto sarà nuovamente ambientato nel nostro mondo, quando realizziamo che le creature mitologiche sono essenzialmente tornate per vendicarsi. Quindi ci sarà un secondo film nel quale pianificare una riscossa!