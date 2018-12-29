Qualche giorno fa Joe Mazzello ha condiviso su Instagram un’immagine dietro le quinte delle riprese di una scena tagliata di Bohemian Rhapsody in cui i Queen si esibiscono in ’39 in Giappone.

Ora il regista Bryan Singer rincara la dose pubblicando un video proprio dalle riprese di quella scena, e spiega:

Non sapendo esattamente quali canzoni dei Queen sarebbero state inserite nella versione definitiva di Bohemian Rhapsody, ne abbiamo registrate molte, inclusa una delle mie preferite in assoluto: 39, di Brian May. Mi raccomando leggete il testo.

Come indicato da Singer, vi riportiamo il testo completo:

 

In the year of ’39 assembled here the volunteers
In the days when lands were few
Here the ship sailed out into the blue and sunny morn
The sweetest sight ever seen
And the night followed day
And the story tellers say
That the score brave souls inside
For many a lonely day sailed across the milky seas
Ne’er looked back, never feared, never cried
Don’t you hear my call though you’re many years away
Don’t you hear me calling you
Write your letters in the sand
For the day I take your hand
In the land that our grandchildren knew
In the year of ’39 came a ship in from the blue
The volunteers came home that day
And they bring good news of a world so newly born
Though their hearts so heavily weigh
For the earth is old and grey, little darling, we’ll away
But my love this cannot be
For so many years have gone though I’m older but a year
Your mother’s eyes, from your eyes, cry to me
Don’t you hear my call though you’re many years away
Don’t you hear me calling you
Write your letters in the sand for the day I take your hand
In the land that our grandchildren knew
Don’t you hear my call though you’re many years away
Don’t you hear me calling you
All your letters in the sand cannot heal me like your hand
For my life
Still ahead
Pity me

Una settimana fa Singer ha condiviso anche una divertente immagine dietro le quinte di un’altra scena, nella quale fa le “pulizie”:

 

 

 

La pellicola è uscita il 29 novembre nei nostri cinema.

Scritto da Justin Haythe, il film è prodotto da Graham King, Jim Beach e Singer.