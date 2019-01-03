tempo di lettura 1'Di ritorno a casa dopo mesi passati su set di varie produzioni Dwayne Johnson ha trovato nel suo ufficio alcune belle sorprese, come ad esempio un grande riconoscimento alla colonna sonora di Oceania (in cui canta una canzone, ovvero You’re Welcome) ed anche il Razzie Awards che si è portato a casa Baywatch nella categoria “Film così brutto che non puoi fare a meno di amarlo”.
Ecco lo scatto dell’attore pubblicato su Instagram dei due riconoscimenti:
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
Great homecoming for me 💩🏆🤦🏽♂️ After months away from home due to filming, I come back home to these Christmas gift surprises waiting for me in my office. Amazing gift from Disney commemorating over 5 MILLION WORLDWIDE SALES for our soundtrack of MOANA, on which I sang the song YOU’RE WELCOME. And a sweet little GOLDEN RAZZIE AWARD for making BAYWATCH. Categorized as — A movie so rotten and shitty, you actually fell in love with it. Hey, I take full responsibility for the 💩 so punch me right in the kisser for that one. #WelcomeHomeDJ #AndMerryXmas 🤣🎅🏾
