Di ritorno a casa dopo mesi passati su set di varie produzioni Dwayne Johnson ha trovato nel suo ufficio alcune belle sorprese, come ad esempio un grande riconoscimento alla colonna sonora di Oceania (in cui canta una canzone, ovvero You’re Welcome) ed anche il Razzie Awards che si è portato a casa Baywatch nella categoria “Film così brutto che non puoi fare a meno di amarlo”.

Ecco lo scatto dell’attore pubblicato su Instagram dei due riconoscimenti:

 