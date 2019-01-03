Fra l’acquisizione della 20Th Century Fox da parte della Disney e gli esiti commerciali tutt’altro che esaltanti avuti da Alien: Covenant e The Predator, i destini di questi due franchise appaiono alquanto incerti.

Quello che è certo è che per il suo The Predator, Shane Black aveva girato anche dei finali, nessuno dei quali finito nel montaggio finale, che prevedevano l’apparizione di due personaggi di Aliens – Scontro Finale, la leggendaria pellicola di James Cameron.

Nella fattispecie parliamo di Ellen Ripley e Newt.

 

 

Happy Newt Year!🎉 We shot 3 different endings for #thepredator, all variations of a “Predator Killer”. This unused ending was Predator Killer Newt aka Rebecca Jordan wearing the breather mask we created for the film. You can see her name there on the monitors. Breanna Watkins played Newt. The moving “fingers” and “tail” on the mask were deemed too facehugger-like on the day and were cut and removed by someone… ✂️ Sorry @jon_k_miller who headed up making the breather mask for us @thestudioadi with @saratheterra @ape5150 Zach Teller and Lord Garth but they made me do it! Michael Diner and his amazing Vancouver crew made the pod. All in no time flat. More #bts to follow… 🎬🎥 #avpgalaxy #bloodydisgusting

We shot 3 different endings for #thepredator, all variations of a “Predator Killer”. This unused ending was Predator Killer Ripley wearing the breather mask we created for the film. You can see her name tag there on her costume. Breanna Watkins played Ripley under the mask instead of Sigourney Weaver. The moving “fingers” and “tail” were deemed too facehugger-like on the day and were cut and removed by someone… ✂️ Sorry @jon_k_miller who headed up making the breather mask for us @thestudioadi with @saratheterra @ape5150 Zac Teller and Lord Garth but they made me do it! Michael Diner and his amazing Vancouver crew made the pod. All in no time flat. More #bts to follow…🎬🎥 #flashbackfriday #avpgalaxy

Vi ricordiamo The Predator è uscito l’11 ottobre in Italia.

Questa la sinossi ufficiale:

Dai confini dello spazio inesplorato, la caccia arriva nelle strade di una piccola città nella terrificante reinvenzione della serie di Predator nel progetto registico di Shane Black. Geneticamente modificati, attraverso la combinazione dei DNA di specie diverse, i cacciatori più letali dell’universo sono adesso ancora più pericolosi, più forti, più intelligenti. Quando un ragazzino innesca accidentalmente il loro ritorno sulla Terra, solo un gruppo di ex soldati e una disillusa insegnante di scienze può impedire la fine della razza umana.

Diretto da Shane Black e da lui scritto con Fred Dekker, The Predator ha per protagonisti Trevante Rhodes, Keegan-Michael Key, Olivia Munn, Sterling K. Brown, Alfie Allen, Thomas Jane, Augusto Aguilera, Jake Busey Yvonne Strahovski.