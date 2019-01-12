A quanto pare prima che la parte di Drax in Guardiani della Galassia venisse assegnata a Dave Bautista anche Jason Momoa (attualmente nelle sale in Aquaman) era stato preso in considerazione per vestire i panni dell’alieno. L’attore ha sostenuto il provino ma, come specificato da Charlie Wen, capo del Visual Development dei Marvel Studios, la parte è poi andata a Bautista.

Intanto online lo stesso Wen ha diffuso dei concept preliminari che mostrano come sarebbe stato l’aspetto di Momoa nei panni di Drax.

Li potete vedere qua sotto:

 

 

Jason Momoa was almost Drax (before his #aquaman days;)! He also had a great audition that deftly displayed his toughness and double blades handles. But in short, Bautista was definitely the right choice— he had a perfect blend of natural quirk and braun😜. * This was an early sketch to explore the prospect of Momoa taking on the character. * The comicbook version was extremely close to another character that I designed called Kratos for #godofwar , so…I tried to steer Drax clear of it. @justinjsweet did the super cool final concept design for Drax! * * * * * #cinema #MarvelStudios #guardiansofthegalaxy #drax #JasonMomoa #charliewen #bts #moviemaking #filmmaking #filmcasting #conceptart #casting #marvel #castingcall #actor #characterdesign @prideofgypsies

FONTE: CB