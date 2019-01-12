tempo di lettura 1'

A quanto pare prima che la parte diinvenisse assegnata a Dave Bautista anche(attualmente nelle sale in Aquaman) era stato preso in considerazione per vestire i panni dell’alieno. L’attore ha sostenuto il provino ma, come specificato da Charlie Wen, capo del Visual Development dei Marvel Studios, la parte è poi andata a Bautista.

Intanto online lo stesso Wen ha diffuso dei concept preliminari che mostrano come sarebbe stato l’aspetto di Momoa nei panni di Drax.

Li potete vedere qua sotto:

FONTE: CB