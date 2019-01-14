Roma, il film di Alfonso Cuaròn vincitore del Leone d’Oro alla Mostra Internazionale d’Arte Cinematografica di Venezia, si è aggiudicato i riconoscimenti come miglior film, miglior film in lingua straniera, miglior regia e fotografia, mentre La Favorita, la pellicola di Yorgos Lanthimos che aveva ricevuto il numero maggiore di nomination, ben 14, vincendone “solo” due, quello per Miglior Attrice in una Commedia attribuiti ad Olivia Colman e quello per Migliore Ensemble di Recitazione.
Da segnalare anche l’ex aequo come Migliore Attrice per Lady Gaga e Glenn Close.
Ecco, a seguire, i principali premiati:
Best Picture
Roma (WINNER)
Black Panther
BlacKkKlansman
The Favourite
First Man
Green Book
If Beale Street Could Talk
Mary Poppins Returns
A Star Is Born
Vice
Best Actor
Christian Bale – Vice (WINNER)
Bradley Cooper – A Star Is Born
Willem Dafoe – At Eternity’s Gate
Ryan Gosling – First Man
Ethan Hawke – First Reformed
Rami Malek – Bohemian Rhapsody
Viggo Mortensen – Green Book
Best Actress
Glenn Close – The Wife (WINNER – TIE)
Lady Gaga – A Star Is Born (WINNER – TIE)
Yalitza Aparicio – Roma
Emily Blunt – Mary Poppins Returns
Toni Collette – Hereditary
Olivia Colman – The Favourite
Melissa McCarthy – Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Best Supporting Actor
Mahershala Ali – Green Book (WINNER)
Timothée Chalamet – Beautiful Boy
Adam Driver – BlacKkKlansman
Sam Elliott – A Star Is Born
Richard E. Grant – Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Michael B. Jordan – Black Panther
Best Supporting Actress
Regina King – If Beale Street Could Talk (WINNER)
Amy Adams – Vice
Claire Foy – First Man
Nicole Kidman – Boy Erased
Emma Stone – The Favourite
Rachel Weisz – The Favourite
Best Director
Alfonso Cuarón – Roma (WINNER)
Damien Chazelle – First Man
Bradley Cooper – A Star Is Born
Peter Farrelly – Green Book
Yorgos Lanthimos – The Favourite
Spike Lee – BlacKkKlansman
Adam McKay – Vice
Best Original Screenplay
Paul Schrader – First Reformed (WINNER)
Bo Burnham – Eighth Grade
Alfonso Cuarón – Roma
Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara – The Favourite
Adam McKay – Vice
Green Book
Bryan Woods, Scott Beck, John Krasinski – A Quiet Place
Best Adapted Screenplay
Barry Jenkins – If Beale Street Could Talk (WINNER)
Ryan Coogler, Joe Robert Cole – Black Panther
Nicole Holofcener, Jeff Whitty – Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Eric Roth and Bradley Cooper & Will Fetters – A Star Is Born
Josh Singer – First Man
Charlie Wachtel & David Rabinowitz and Kevin Willmott & Spike Lee – BlacKkKlansman
Best Cinematography
Alfonso Cuarón – Roma (WINNER)
James Laxton – If Beale Street Could Talk
Matthew Libatique – A Star Is Born
Rachel Morrison – Black Panther
Robbie Ryan – The Favourite
Linus Sandgren – First Man
Potete scoprire i premiati nelle altre categorie cliccando la foto qua sotto.
