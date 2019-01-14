tempo di lettura 3'

Si sono tenuto domenica sera a Santa Monica i, evento durante la quale la critica statunitense premia quelli che vengono ritenuti i migliori film e le migliori produzioni televisive della stagione.

Roma, il film di Alfonso Cuaròn vincitore del Leone d’Oro alla Mostra Internazionale d’Arte Cinematografica di Venezia, si è aggiudicato i riconoscimenti come miglior film, miglior film in lingua straniera, miglior regia e fotografia, mentre La Favorita, la pellicola di Yorgos Lanthimos che aveva ricevuto il numero maggiore di nomination, ben 14, vincendone “solo” due, quello per Miglior Attrice in una Commedia attribuiti ad Olivia Colman e quello per Migliore Ensemble di Recitazione.

Da segnalare anche l’ex aequo come Migliore Attrice per Lady Gaga e Glenn Close.

Ecco, a seguire, i principali premiati:

Best Picture

Roma (WINNER)

Black Panther

BlacKkKlansman

The Favourite

First Man

Green Book

If Beale Street Could Talk

Mary Poppins Returns

A Star Is Born

Vice

Best Actor

Christian Bale – Vice (WINNER)

Bradley Cooper – A Star Is Born

Willem Dafoe – At Eternity’s Gate

Ryan Gosling – First Man

Ethan Hawke – First Reformed

Rami Malek – Bohemian Rhapsody

Viggo Mortensen – Green Book

Best Actress

Glenn Close – The Wife (WINNER – TIE)

Lady Gaga – A Star Is Born (WINNER – TIE)

Yalitza Aparicio – Roma

Emily Blunt – Mary Poppins Returns

Toni Collette – Hereditary

Olivia Colman – The Favourite

Melissa McCarthy – Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Best Supporting Actor

Mahershala Ali – Green Book (WINNER)

Timothée Chalamet – Beautiful Boy

Adam Driver – BlacKkKlansman

Sam Elliott – A Star Is Born

Richard E. Grant – Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Michael B. Jordan – Black Panther

Best Supporting Actress

Regina King – If Beale Street Could Talk (WINNER)

Amy Adams – Vice

Claire Foy – First Man

Nicole Kidman – Boy Erased

Emma Stone – The Favourite

Rachel Weisz – The Favourite

Best Director

Alfonso Cuarón – Roma (WINNER)

Damien Chazelle – First Man

Bradley Cooper – A Star Is Born

Peter Farrelly – Green Book

Yorgos Lanthimos – The Favourite

Spike Lee – BlacKkKlansman

Adam McKay – Vice

Best Original Screenplay

Paul Schrader – First Reformed (WINNER)

Bo Burnham – Eighth Grade

Alfonso Cuarón – Roma

Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara – The Favourite

Adam McKay – Vice

Green Book

Bryan Woods, Scott Beck, John Krasinski – A Quiet Place

Best Adapted Screenplay

Barry Jenkins – If Beale Street Could Talk (WINNER)

Ryan Coogler, Joe Robert Cole – Black Panther

Nicole Holofcener, Jeff Whitty – Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Eric Roth and Bradley Cooper & Will Fetters – A Star Is Born

Josh Singer – First Man

Charlie Wachtel & David Rabinowitz and Kevin Willmott & Spike Lee – BlacKkKlansman

Best Cinematography

Alfonso Cuarón – Roma (WINNER)

James Laxton – If Beale Street Could Talk

Matthew Libatique – A Star Is Born

Rachel Morrison – Black Panther

Robbie Ryan – The Favourite

Linus Sandgren – First Man

Potete scoprire i premiati nelle altre categorie cliccando la foto qua sotto.