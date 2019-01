tempo di lettura 3'

Dal 29 gennaio sarà disponibile negli Stati Uniti l’edizione home video di, il film live action della Disney diretto da Lasse Hallstrom (con una lunga sessione di riprese aggiuntive diretta da Joe Johnston) approdato nelle nostre sale lo scorso ottobre.

Per tale motivo la Disney ha diffuso in rete i primi dettagli sui contenuti extra delle edizioni Blu-ray e 4K UHD. Ecco la lista con i packaging originali:

BLU-RAY:

On Pointe: A Conversation with Misty Copeland – Copeland shares the thrill of portraying one of her favorite characters in a whole new way.

Unwrapping “The Nutcracker and the Four Realms” – Dive into the production design, sets, costumes and more that helped transform a beloved ballet into an adventurous movie.

Deleted Scenes –

The Stahlbaums Arrive – As the Stahlbaums enter the Christmas Eve ball, the butler attempts to announce them to the assembled guests.

Follow Your Ribbon– Drosselmeyer encourages a reluctant Clara to go find her gift.

Clara Asks About Her Mother – Sugar Plum gives Clara a tour of her mother’s bedroom.

Left, Left, Left, Left, Left – Wandering lost in the forest, palace guards Cavalier and Harlequin quarrel about which way to go.

Out with the Old – Sugar Plum makes sweeping changes to the palace decor.

Music Videos –

“Fall on Me” Performed by Andrea Bocelli Featuring Matteo Bocelli – Experience superstar tenor Andrea Bocelli and his son Matteo Bocelli performing their first duet together in this uplifting song.

“The Nutcracker Suite” Performed by Lang Lang – Get swept up in a series of images from the movie, set to Tchaikovsky’s music and featuring world-renowned pianist Lang Lang.

ON DIGITAL:

Unwrapped: The Visual Effects of “The Nutcracker and the Four Realms” – View a reel that explores the layers of effects in sequences of the film.