tempo di lettura 3'

Per tale motivo la Disney ha diffuso in rete i primi dettagli sui contenuti extra delle edizioni Blu-ray e 4K UHD. Ecco la lista con i packaging originali:

BLU-RAY:

On Pointe: A Conversation with Misty Copeland – Copeland shares the thrill of portraying one of her favorite characters in a whole new way.

Unwrapping “The Nutcracker and the Four Realms” – Dive into the production design, sets, costumes and more that helped transform a beloved ballet into an adventurous movie.

Deleted Scenes –

The Stahlbaums Arrive – As the Stahlbaums enter the Christmas Eve ball, the butler attempts to announce them to the assembled guests.

Follow Your Ribbon– Drosselmeyer encourages a reluctant Clara to go find her gift.

Clara Asks About Her Mother – Sugar Plum gives Clara a tour of her mother’s bedroom.

Left, Left, Left, Left, Left – Wandering lost in the forest, palace guards Cavalier and Harlequin quarrel about which way to go.

Out with the Old – Sugar Plum makes sweeping changes to the palace decor.

Music Videos –

“Fall on Me” Performed by Andrea Bocelli Featuring Matteo Bocelli – Experience superstar tenor Andrea Bocelli and his son Matteo Bocelli performing their first duet together in this uplifting song.

“The Nutcracker Suite” Performed by Lang Lang – Get swept up in a series of images from the movie, set to Tchaikovsky’s music and featuring world-renowned pianist Lang Lang.

ON DIGITAL:

Unwrapped: The Visual Effects of “The Nutcracker and the Four Realms” – View a reel that explores the layers of effects in sequences of the film.