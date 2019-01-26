Per tale motivo la Disney ha diffuso in rete i primi dettagli sui contenuti extra delle edizioni Blu-ray e 4K UHD. Ecco la lista con i packaging originali:
BLU-RAY:
On Pointe: A Conversation with Misty Copeland – Copeland shares the thrill of portraying one of her favorite characters in a whole new way.
Unwrapping “The Nutcracker and the Four Realms” – Dive into the production design, sets, costumes and more that helped transform a beloved ballet into an adventurous movie.
Deleted Scenes –
The Stahlbaums Arrive – As the Stahlbaums enter the Christmas Eve ball, the butler attempts to announce them to the assembled guests.
Follow Your Ribbon– Drosselmeyer encourages a reluctant Clara to go find her gift.
Clara Asks About Her Mother – Sugar Plum gives Clara a tour of her mother’s bedroom.
Left, Left, Left, Left, Left – Wandering lost in the forest, palace guards Cavalier and Harlequin quarrel about which way to go.
Out with the Old – Sugar Plum makes sweeping changes to the palace decor.
Music Videos –
“Fall on Me” Performed by Andrea Bocelli Featuring Matteo Bocelli – Experience superstar tenor Andrea Bocelli and his son Matteo Bocelli performing their first duet together in this uplifting song.
“The Nutcracker Suite” Performed by Lang Lang – Get swept up in a series of images from the movie, set to Tchaikovsky’s music and featuring world-renowned pianist Lang Lang.
ON DIGITAL:
Unwrapped: The Visual Effects of “The Nutcracker and the Four Realms” – View a reel that explores the layers of effects in sequences of the film.
Nel cast la vincitrice dell’Oscar Helen Mirren (Mamma Cicogna), Mackenzie Foy (Clara), Keira Knightley (la Fata Confetto), Morgan Freeman (Drosselmeyer), Misty Copeland (la Ballerina).
Diretto da Lasse Hallström e prodotto da Mark Gordon e Larry Franco, il film è in gran parte ambientato in uno strano e misterioso mondo parallelo, dove Clara dovrà affrontare la malvagia Mother Ginger e una gang di topi che le rubano la sua tanto agognata chiave.
Vi ricordiamo che il film è solo l’ultimo di una serie di adattamenti live action della fiaba: da The Nutcracker di George Balanchine con Macaulay Culkin (1993) a Nutcraker in 3D del 2009 con Elle Fanning.
Questa la sinossi ufficiale:
Tutto ciò che Clara desidera è una chiave: una chiave unica nel suo genere, in grado di aprire una scatola che contiene un dono inestimabile ricevuto dalla sua defunta madre. Un filo d’oro, ricevuto durante l’annuale festa natalizia del suo padrino Drosselmeyer la conduce verso l’ambita chiave, che però scompare immediatamente in uno strano e misterioso mondo parallelo. È qui che Clara incontra un soldato di nome Phillip (Jayden Fowora-Knight), una banda di topi e i reggenti che governano tre Regni: la Terra dei Fiocchi di Neve, la Terra dei Fiori e la Terra dei Dolci. Clara e Phillip devono coraggiosamente avventurarsi nel minaccioso Quarto Regno, in cui vive la malvagia Madre Ginger, per recuperare la chiave di Clara e riportare l’armonia nell’instabile mondo.
