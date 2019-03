#UsMovie is a house of horrors. More terrifying, but as fun as GET OUT. And what it says about our divided country also shows that @JordanPeele is a new master of suspense. The enemy is — and maybe always has been — us.

I’ll never listen to “Good Vibrations” the same way again. pic.twitter.com/WV7vUzmYOr

— Frank Pallotta (@frankpallotta) March 9, 2019