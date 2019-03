Following Get Out and #UsMovie, @JordanPeele is getting modern Alfred Hitchcock comparisons; so when is he going to make a cameo in his films? HE ALREADY HAS.

🙌🎟️🙌 https://t.co/IclSmqsX7t pic.twitter.com/gnAkhWnwMR

— Fandango (@Fandango) March 15, 2019