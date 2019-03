Disney’s Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse made their first appearance in “Steamboat Willie” on November 18, 1928 and have been winning our hearts ever since! 🖤Recreate this iconic animation with this new LEGO Ideas set, launching April 1. #MickeyTrueOriginal #Mickey90 #MinnieStyle pic.twitter.com/BlZFYPjzYi

— LEGO (@LEGO_Group) March 18, 2019