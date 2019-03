View this post on Instagram

There are very few people I love in this business as much as @rosariodawson! So when Ro-Dawg Rebooted with us, I was reminded how she can take boring old Kevin Smith lines and make magic! Getting the always-in-demand Dawson into @jayandsilentbob Reboot required Ro to go above and beyond and take a few flights to get #neworleans. It would’ve been more than understandable if she couldn’t make it. But my friend made moves and interrupted her busy life and work schedule to come play with us in the #viewaskewniverse once again. I can honestly say she made the movie better! When she was wrapped, Rosario gave me this giant hug and said “I’m happy you’re still here.” This woman is who I aspire to be in life: a consummate professional and an incomparable human being. The only stain on her otherwise stellar resume is that she’s now played two #viewaskew characters. One more and they’ll kick her out of Hollywood. #KevinSmith #rosariodawson #jayandsilentbobreboot #clerks2 #friendship #sabanfilms