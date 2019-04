View this post on Instagram

Happy Birthday l’il @loganleemewes! 4 years ago, you changed the lives of @jordanmonsanto and @jaymewes for the best – and you managed to make my life a bunch better too! Your cameo in @jayandsilentbob Reboot is my favorite in the flick! You were so good that in a few years? I’ll be replacing your Dad with you! (Jane & Silent Bob has a nice ring to it!) May you wind up as wacky, whimsical, wise and wonderful as my pals, your parents! #KevinSmith #loganmewes #loganleemewes #jasonmewes #jordanmonsanto #jaymewes #birthday #birthdaygirl #jayandsilentbobreboot