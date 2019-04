View this post on Instagram

*No Grandmas were harmed in the making of this image. Shape-shifting Skrulls are fun to concept and paint. Basically I got to mess around with @ianjoynerart Skrull model in Zbrush then paint over the transitions. Also it was neat to be able to paint something set in Los Angeles since I live here.