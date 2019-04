View this post on Instagram

Sometimes I like to highlight unknown actors in our industry – and I think *this* fresh face from young Hollywood might soon find fame and fortune on the Silver Screen! He’s newcomer @chrishemsworth and I’m predicting right here that Chris is gonna take Tinsel Town by storm one day! The boy is like a god who thundered down from another universe! But it’s not some kinda dark world because this guy is no black hat – he’s an artistic avenger who’s just looking to book his first gig on the way to his ultimate endgame: a S.A.G. card! So I’m gonna take a chance on this up and coming charismatic kid from Australia and help him out on his star trek with a low key role in @jayandsilentbob Reboot. He’s a killer comedic actor but I keep telling him that the *real* money’s in @marvelstudios movies. In a just world, he’d get to at least screen test for them. Regardless, I’ll keep you posted on Chris’ Hollywood progress. He should go far, because Chris is a super nice charmer who’s crazy talented and incredibly generous with his time. If you can get past the guy’s unorthodox looks, you’ll find a whole Hems worth of raw, untapped talent! #KevinSmith #chrishemsworth #jayandsilentbobreboot #avengers #avengersendgame #thor #thorragnarok #centrfit #grateful #bucketlist #class #melbourne