Korath is an interesting character to revisit since we saw him in the first Guardians of The Galaxy. It was fun coming up with his helmet design, trying to match the original comic silhouette but making it Starforce tech. – – – #captainmarvel #marvelstudios #marvel #mcu #marvelcinematicuniverse #starforce #korath #characterdesign #costumedesign #costume #conceptart #scifi #armor #swords #space #film #filmart #digitalart #digitalpainting #instaart