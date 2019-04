3 hours later and I’m shook! My God, @Avengers Endgame is beyond epic! It’s everything you hope it will be and more – an absolute @MarvelStudios marvel! And I’m pretty sure it will make all the money ever printed! Loved it and would watch again instantly! pic.twitter.com/7D3qLfrxV1

— KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) April 23, 2019