"David Lynch did an adaptation in the '80s that has some very strong qualities," Villeneuve said. "I mean, David Lynch is one of the best filmmakers alive, I have massive respect for him. … But when I saw his adaptation, I was impressed, but it was not what I had dreamed of, so I'm trying to make the adaptation of my dreams. It will not have any link with the David Lynch movie. I'm going back to the book, and going to the images that came out when I read it."⠀ What do you think about David Lynch's Dune ?🤔