View this post on Instagram

I’ve been a @comic_con Man for so long that I’ve seen guests grow up! Case in point: @adam_tbg7. I was doing a #hitgirl signing on Sunday with @pernilleoerum when Adam re-introduced himself and whipped out these pics. The first image shows Adam and I when we met at the 1996 #comiccon! The second pic includes @jaymewes and was snapped at the Con 20 years ago, circa 1999. And the third picture was taken on Sunday, when I learned Adam Is now a Pharmacist! We’ve been taking pics for 23 years, during which time the kid went and aged on me! And I don’t know if it was the influence of @jayandsilentbob but Adam wound up in the field of legal drug distribution! This warmed my heart, man! I love being a tiny part of so many folks’ lives, or even a tradition. This is an aspect of the job I never imagined when I made #clerks. I’d hoped folks would sample my stuff, of course – but I never dreamed they’d make me a part of their lives! Thank you, Adam, for still taking an interest 23 years later! And thanks to all of you, who’ve been ride-or-die since the 90’s, or who just got interested in my silliness today! I started all this because I had something I wanted to say and I hoped there’d be an audience who’d listen. For a quarter of a century, whenever I’ve expressed myself in film or any other media, you’ve been there to make me feel like what I said mattered (even when I said “@yogahosers”). Let’s all grow old *together*, shall we? #KevinSmith #comiccon2019 #pernilleørum