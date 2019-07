View this post on Instagram

When you need a big enough stage for galloping some horses it becomes a pretty big lighting set up. Our soft box covered the whole of the stage with a mix of sky panels and space lights. Second pic is our hero Amazonians on the ‘action horses’ for some cool close up work. T12 on a small crane operated by one of the ‘smaller sparks’ 😂😂 for some backlight and movement #justiceleague #behindthescenes #cinematography #connienielsen #robinwright #lisalovenkongsli #amazonians #zacksnyder