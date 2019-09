I've always identified with @TheRock's mindset and story a bit, so it was an honor to finally ask him about life goals and hear advice and perspective like this. We should all listen to it. #HobbsAndShaw 🥃🥃https://t.co/inxPg2X3i6 pic.twitter.com/Hlh4fFZ8pb

— Brandon Davis (@BrandonDavisBD) August 1, 2019