me brushing off threepio's "last look at my friends" as simple drama before realizing if he is destroyed its truly the end, as anakin was the one who built him, therefore making him the true core of the skywalker's story starting and ending with him pic.twitter.com/pkjtCDB0M1

— 🎃👻💀spooky scary cece z 🎃👻💀 (@cece___Z) October 22, 2019