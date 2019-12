View this post on Instagram

One of the biggest thrills of film production is seeing concept art work in various forms. I grew up with a pencil in my hand. I drew everything- draw 50 horses, I copied images from comic books, marvel, dc, Conan, a lot of super heroes, plus characters from various RPGs like Rifts and Mech Warrior, I painted murals on my bedroom walls. I was always doodling. And i respect the hell out of free hand artists. So to see my face drawn on images such as the ones above is really surreal. Mad respect to the artists out there. And big ups to the kids out there drawing. Pencils and paper are cheap. Art is an amazing way to build confidence. This Christmas get your kid a pencil and sketch pad. @thetomorrowwar