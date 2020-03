View this post on Instagram

I’ll try it one @teremana at a time 🥃 Hope this one makes ya laugh a bit during these tough times. Enjoy one of my personal favorite songs, “baby I love you” from the Yayhoos. A song a lot of us around the world might be singing right about now. 😂 Stay strong, stay healthy, take care of your families and we’ll get thru thing together. And yes, I take requests 🎤 #haggardandteremana 🥃