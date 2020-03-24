Ecco l’elenco completo, pescate liberamente per scegliere il film da recuperare (ma non stasera, visto che c’è il nostro live blogging di Harry Potter e il Calice di Fuoco!)

Airplane! 1980

Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy 2004

Animal House 1978

Annie Hall 1977

The Apartment 1960

The Awful Truth 1937

Bananas 1971

The Bank Dick 1940

Beetlejuice 1988

Being John Malkovich 1999

Being There 1979

Best in Show 2000

Blazing Saddles 1974

The Blues Brothers 1980

Bob & Carol & Ted & Alice 1969

Bottle Rocket 1996

Bringing Up Baby 1938

A Bucket of Blood 1959

The Cameraman 1928

The Circus 1928

Citizen Ruth 1996

City Lights 1931

The Court Jester 1955

Delicatessen 1991

Dr. Strangelove or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb 1964

Duck Soup 1933

Election 1999

Evil Dead II 1987

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off 1986

The Firemen’s Ball 1967

The Gold Rush 1925

The Graduate 1967

The Grand Budapest Hotel 2014

Gregory’s Girl 1981

Groundhog Day 1993

Harold and Maude 1971

The Heartbreak Kid 1972

Heathers 1988

Idiocracy 2006

The Jerk 1979

Jour de Fête 1949

Kind Hearts and Coronets 1949

Kung Fu Hustle 2004

The Ladykillers 1955

L.A. Story 1991

Le Donk & Scor-zay-zee 2009

Life of Brian 1979

The Man with Two Brains 1983

Mistress America 2015

Monkey Business 1931

Mon Oncle 1958

Monsieur Hulot’s Holiday 1953

Monty Python and the Holy Grail 1975

The Music Box 1932

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! 1988

Napoleon Dynamite 2004

A New Leaf 1971

A Night at the Opera 1935

Nuts in May 1976

One Cut of the Dead 2017

Our Hospitality 1923

Pee-wee’s Big Adventure 1985

Planes, Trains and Automobiles 1987

Play It Again, Sam 1972

Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping 2016

The Producers 1967

Raising Arizona 1987

Risky Business 1983

Road to Morocco 1942

Rushmore 1998

Safety Last! 1923

School of Rock 2003

Shaolin Soccer 2001

A Shot in the Dark 1964

Sideways 2004

Sleeper 1973

Some Like It Hot 1959

Songs from the Second Floor 2000

Sons of the Desert 1933

South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut 1999

Steamboat Bill, Jr. 1928

Sullivan’s Travels 1941

Superbad 2007

Take the Money and Run 1969

Team America: World Police 2004

They Came Together 2014

The Thin Man 1934

This Is Spinal Tap 1984

Tootsie 1982

Top Secret! 1984

Trading Places 1983

The Trip 2010

Waiting for Guffman 1996

What’s Up, Doc? 1972

What We Do in the Shadows 2014

Where’s Poppa? 1970

Windy City Heat 2003

Withnail & I 1987

Young Frankenstein 1974