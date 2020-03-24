Per farvi passare questi tempi difficili, ecco una dose generosa di consigli su ALCUNE delle mie commedie preferite che ho visto nel corso degli anni. Potrei elencarne facilmente altre 100, quindi non iniziate a dirmi “ma questa? e questa?”. Sedetevi e vedete questi film. Fatemi sapere quali vi fanno sorridere!
(NB: No, non sono così poco modesto da inserire anche i miei film in questa lista!”)
Ecco l’elenco completo, pescate liberamente per scegliere il film da recuperare (ma non stasera, visto che c’è il nostro live blogging di Harry Potter e il Calice di Fuoco!)
LE 100 COMMEDIE PREFERITE DA EDGAR WRIGHT
Airplane! 1980
Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy 2004
Animal House 1978
Annie Hall 1977
The Apartment 1960
The Awful Truth 1937
Bananas 1971
The Bank Dick 1940
Beetlejuice 1988
Being John Malkovich 1999
Being There 1979
Best in Show 2000
Blazing Saddles 1974
The Blues Brothers 1980
Bob & Carol & Ted & Alice 1969
Bottle Rocket 1996
Bringing Up Baby 1938
A Bucket of Blood 1959
The Cameraman 1928
The Circus 1928
Citizen Ruth 1996
City Lights 1931
The Court Jester 1955
Delicatessen 1991
Dr. Strangelove or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb 1964
Duck Soup 1933
Election 1999
Evil Dead II 1987
Ferris Bueller’s Day Off 1986
The Firemen’s Ball 1967
The Gold Rush 1925
The Graduate 1967
The Grand Budapest Hotel 2014
Gregory’s Girl 1981
Groundhog Day 1993
Harold and Maude 1971
The Heartbreak Kid 1972
Heathers 1988
Idiocracy 2006
The Jerk 1979
Jour de Fête 1949
Kind Hearts and Coronets 1949
Kung Fu Hustle 2004
The Ladykillers 1955
L.A. Story 1991
Le Donk & Scor-zay-zee 2009
Life of Brian 1979
The Man with Two Brains 1983
Mistress America 2015
Monkey Business 1931
Mon Oncle 1958
Monsieur Hulot’s Holiday 1953
Monty Python and the Holy Grail 1975
The Music Box 1932
The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! 1988
Napoleon Dynamite 2004
A New Leaf 1971
A Night at the Opera 1935
Nuts in May 1976
One Cut of the Dead 2017
Our Hospitality 1923
Pee-wee’s Big Adventure 1985
Planes, Trains and Automobiles 1987
Play It Again, Sam 1972
Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping 2016
The Producers 1967
Raising Arizona 1987
Risky Business 1983
Road to Morocco 1942
Rushmore 1998
Safety Last! 1923
School of Rock 2003
Shaolin Soccer 2001
A Shot in the Dark 1964
Sideways 2004
Sleeper 1973
Some Like It Hot 1959
Songs from the Second Floor 2000
Sons of the Desert 1933
South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut 1999
Steamboat Bill, Jr. 1928
Sullivan’s Travels 1941
Superbad 2007
Take the Money and Run 1969
Team America: World Police 2004
They Came Together 2014
The Thin Man 1934
This Is Spinal Tap 1984
Tootsie 1982
Top Secret! 1984
Trading Places 1983
The Trip 2010
Waiting for Guffman 1996
What’s Up, Doc? 1972
What We Do in the Shadows 2014
Where’s Poppa? 1970
Windy City Heat 2003
Withnail & I 1987
Young Frankenstein 1974
Cosa ne pensate? Ditecelo nei commenti!
