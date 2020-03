Our search for the 'Zombieland' celebrity cameo (before Bill Murray said yes) next led us to Joe Pesci… or rather to his agent. @paulwernick and @gavinpolone told the agent to explain to Joe, 'It's a small part.' The agent said, 'There are no small parts… only small money.'

— Rhett Reese (@RhettReese) March 23, 2020