The Unholy Trinity stays, no contest. Michael, Jason & Freddy, they're the modern Wolf Man, Frankenstein's monster & Dracula. Chucky, Ghostface, Leatherface, etc. they're great, but they're not as iconic, they're like Universal's second wave, with Creature & Invisible Man. https://t.co/8hLqei7ksG

— SicSexSix [{sic} is the way] (@SicSexSix) April 6, 2020