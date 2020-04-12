SONETTO 18

Dovrei paragonarti a un giorno d’estate?

Tu sei ben più raggiante e mite:

venti furiosi scuotono le tenere gemme di maggio

e il corso dell’estate ha vita troppo breve:

talvolta troppo cocente splende l’occhio del cielo

e spesso il suo volto d’oro si rabbuia

e ogni bello talvolta da beltà si stacca,

spoglio dal caso o dal mutevol corso di natura.

Ma la tua eterna estate non dovrà sfiorire

né perdere possesso del bello che tu hai;

né morte vantarsi che vaghi nella sua ombra,

perché al tempo contrasterai la tua eternità:

finché ci sarà un respiro od occhi per vedere

questi versi avranno luce e ti daranno vita. Shall I compare thee to a summer’s day?

Thou art more lovely and more temperate:

Rough winds do shake the darling buds of May,

And summer’s lease hath all too short a date:

Sometime too hot the eye of heaven shines,

And often is his gold complexion dimm’d;

And every fair from fair sometime declines,

By chance or nature’s changing course untrimm’d;

But thy eternal summer shall not fade

Nor lose possession of that fair thou owest;

Nor shall Death brag thou wander’st in his shade,

When in eternal lines to time thou growest:

So long as men can breathe or eyes can see,

So long lives this and this gives life to thee.

SONETTO 19

Tempo divoratore, spunta gli artigli al leone

e costringi la terra a divorar la sua dolce prole,

strappa le zanne aguzze dalle fauci feroci della tigre

ed ardi nel suo sangue l’immortale fenice,

rendi pure nel tuo corso stagioni tristi e liete

e fa quello che vuoi, Tempo dal veloce passo,

al mondo intero e ai suoi effimeri piaceri:

ma il più atroce dei delitti io ti proibisco.

Non scolpire le tue ore sulla fronte del mio amore,

non segnarvi linee con la tua grottesca penna;

durante la tua corsa lascia che resti intatto

qual modello di bellezza agli uomini futuri.

Oppur scatenati, vecchio Tempo: contro ogni tuo torto,

il mio amore nei miei versi vivrà giovane in eterno. Devouring Time, blunt thou the lion’s paws,

And make the earth devour her own sweet brood;

Pluck the keen teeth from the fierce tiger’s jaws,

And burn the long-lived phoenix in her blood;

Make glad and sorry seasons as thou fleets,

And do whate’er thou wilt, swift-footed Time,

To the wide world and all her fading sweets;

But I forbid thee one most heinous crime:

O, carve not with thy hours my love’s fair brow,

Nor draw no lines there with thine antique pen;

Him in thy course untainted do allow

For beauty’s pattern to succeeding men.

Yet, do thy worst, old Time: despite thy wrong,

My love shall in my verse ever live young.

SONETTO 21

Per la terza settimana consecutivaha continuato a intrattenere i suoi fan chiusi in casa a causa dell’emergenza Coronavirus leggendo un sonetto di Shakespeare al giorno. Dopo il primo , il secondo e il terzo articolo , eccoci al quarto appuntamento per raccogliere i sonetti che ha letto nell’ultima settimana: vi proponiamo i video, la trascrizione in inglese e la relativa traduzione.

“Dopo aver guardato per diverse ore il sonetto 20, devo passare a quello successivo. Ho un problema con il modo in cui lui parla delle donne, non mi piace. E non devo declamarlo, non sono costretto a farlo! Passiamo al 21.”

Io non sono come quella Musa

ispirata alla poesia da bellezze artefatte,

che usa come ornamento il cielo stesso

ed ogni beltà compara al suo splendore,

raggruppando in solenni paragoni

sole, luna, terra e del mar le ricche gemme,

i primi fiori dell’Aprile e quanto di prezioso

racchiude il firmamento in questa immensa volta.

Onesto in amore, permettete ch’io scriva il vero

e poi credetemi, il mio amore è bello quanto

il figlio di ogni madre, anche se non brilla

come quei lumi d’oro fissi nel firmamento:

lasciate esagerare chi ama frasi di grande effetto;

io non vanterò chi non intendo vendere. So is it not with me as with that Muse

Stirr’d by a painted beauty to his verse,

Who heaven itself for ornament doth use

And every fair with his fair doth rehearse

Making a couplement of proud compare,

With sun and moon, with earth and sea’s rich gems,

With April’s first-born flowers, and all things rare

That heaven’s air in this huge rondure hems.

O’ let me, true in love, but truly write,

And then believe me, my love is as fair

As any mother’s child, though not so bright

As those gold candles fix’d in heaven’s air:

Let them say more than like of hearsay well;

I will not praise that purpose not to sell.

SONETTO 23

Come un pessimo attore in scena

colto da paura dimentica il suo ruolo,

oppur come una furia stracarica di rabbia

strema il proprio cuore per impeto eccessivo,

anch’io, sentendomi insicuro, non trovo le parole

per la giusta apoteosi del ritual d’amore,

e nel colmo del mio amor mi par mancare

schiacciato sotto il peso della sua potenza.

Sian dunque i versi miei, unica eloquenza

e muti messaggeri della voce del mio cuore,

a supplicare amore e attender ricompensa

ben più di quella lingua che più e più parlò.

Ti prego, impara a leggere il silenzio del mio cuore

è intelletto sottil d’amore intendere con gli occhi. As an unperfect actor on the stage

Who with his fear is put besides his part,

Or some fierce thing replete with too much rage,

Whose strength’s abundance weakens his own heart.

So I, for fear of trust, forget to say

The perfect ceremony of love’s rite,

And in mine own love’s strength seem to decay,

O’ercharged with burden of mine own love’s might.

O, let my books be then the eloquence

And dumb presagers of my speaking breast,

Who plead for love and look for recompense

More than that tongue that more hath more express’d.

O, learn to read what silent love hath writ:

To hear with eyes belongs to love’s fine wit.

SONETTO 24

Il mio occhio si è fatto pittore ed ha fissato

la tua bella immagine sul quadro del mio cuore,

il mio corpo è la cornice che stretto lo racchiude

e se ben l’osservi, nessun pittor gli è pari.

Solo attraverso l’occhio devi vederne l’arte

per scoprir ove sia dipinta la tua vera immagine,

sempre appesa nello studio del mio petto

che per vetri alle finestre ha gli occhi tuoi.

Ora sai quale aiuto si son dati i nostri occhi:

i miei han disegnato il tuo ritratto e i tuoi per me

sono finestre al petto mio, laddove il sole

si diletta ad occhieggiare per ammirare te:

ma agli occhi manca l’anima per nobilitare l’arte,

tracciano quel che vedono, ignari son del cuore. Mine eye hath play’d the painter and hath stell’d

Thy beauty’s form in table of my heart;

My body is the frame wherein ‘tis held,

And perspective it is the painter’s art.

For through the painter must you see his skill,

To find where your true image pictured lies;

Which in my bosom’s shop is hanging still,

That hath his windows glazed with thine eyes.

Now see what good turns eyes for eyes have done:

Mine eyes have drawn thy shape, and thine for me

Are windows to my breast, where-through the sun

Delights to peep, to gaze therein on thee;

Yet eyes this cunning want to grace their art;

They draw but what they see, know not the heart.

SONETTO 25

Chi è in favore delle proprie stelle

si vanti di pubblico onore e superbi titoli,

mentre io, cui la sorte nega simili trionfi,

godo insperatamente chi maggiormente apprezzo.

I favoriti dei potenti schiudono i bei petali

soltanto come calendule allo splendor del sole,

è già sepolto in loro il loro proprio orgoglio

perché alla prima nuvola cade la loro aureola.

L’eroico combattente, famoso per valore

se dopo tante vittorie subisce una sconfitta,

per sempre vien radiato dall’albo dell’onore

e in più dimenticato ogni successo ardito:

felice sono io che amo e son riamato

dove l’amor non cambia né può esser ripudiato. Let those who are in favour with their stars

Of public honour and proud titles boast,

Whilst I, whom fortune of such triumph bars,

Unlook’d for joy in that I honour most.

Great princes’ favourites their fair leaves spread

But as the marigold at the sun’s eye,

And in themselves their pride lies buried,

For at a frown they in their glory die.

The painful warrior famoused for fight,

After a thousand victories once foil’d,

Is from the book of honour razed quite,

And all the rest forgot for which he toil’d:

Then happy I, that love and am beloved

Where I may not remove nor be removed.

Traduzioni: Shakespeare Italia