I'm challenging you to make a short film for the first (and hopefully last) Corman Quarantine Film Festival. Here are the rules: 1. You have to stay home and stay safe and film the video inside your house or in the backyard. 2. The short must be filmed on a cell phone. 3. It must be under 2 minutes. Tag me and the #CormanChallenge and I'll check out your film. You have two weeks. To get things rolling, I nominate @realeliroth, @andy_muschietti, @peter_bogdanovich, @rodman_f, @lloydkaufman, and @aholdenj.