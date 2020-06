Universal Orlando is hosting a Team Member preview of the parks today. What do you think of the new meet and greet setup? Multiple characters at a safe distance. #TMFLTUinversal #UniversalOrlando #marvel #TheSimpsons #ScoobyDoo #SpongeBobSquarepants pic.twitter.com/GQWAKWsHbT

— John Marecek The Magic For Less Travel (@JohnMarecekTrav) June 1, 2020