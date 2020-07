This is one of my favorite personal photos from the set of @BillandTed3. Each morning before @Winter & Keanu would head to hair & make up, we’d rehearse the scene with (director) Dean Parisot (that’s his hand bottom left of frame). Once it was set, we’d run it for the crew. pic.twitter.com/EVMpZKmiY8

— Ed Solomon (@ed_solomon) July 5, 2020