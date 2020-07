We’re two weeks away from the debut of Comic-Con@Home 2020 and we’re sticking with the Comic-Con tradition of announcing our panel schedule two weeks in advance! Over the next five days, we’ll reveal our daily online programming line-up for July 22-26. https://t.co/0cbrkgzgDI pic.twitter.com/V2qBk4FIYK

— San Diego Comic-Con (@Comic_Con) July 7, 2020