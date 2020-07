View this post on Instagram

Happy Rejects day!!! Today marks the 15th Anniversary of the release of THE DEVIL’S REJECTS!! 💀💀💀 I can’t believe it’s been that long. This is a very special movie to me and always will be. Thank you to all the fans worldwide that have keep this film alive after so many years. You are the best. #thedevilsrejects #15thanniversary #robzombie #sherimoonzombie #sidhaig #billmoseley #williamforsythe #leslieeasterbrook #tylermane #geoffreylewis #lewtemple #kenforee #priscillabarnes #mattmcgory #davesheridan #brianposehn #katenorby #michealberryman #dannytrejo #diamonddallaspaige #terryreid #lynrdskynrd #allmanbrothers #pjsoles #happyrejectsday