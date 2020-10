View this post on Instagram

I know we’re in the middle of Venus Fest but I’m interrupting all that to announce that The Craft Legacy is coming out on Oct 28. I am EXTREMELY PROUD to have been one of three occult consultants on this film alongside the incredible @phantasmaphile and @thehoodwitch and to work with @zoelisterjones and her magnificent women-centered team. Also so proud of my little witch babies @caileespaeny @iamzoeyluna @loviesimone_ @gideonadlon and my literally lifelong friend @averyplewes who I love so much. To me there could not be a more perfect time to release a film about young women discovering their innate power, the strength of women coming together, and the great responsibility of practicing magic. Because of the pandemic this won’t be in theatres but will be bringing a little spark of magic into your home. Blessed be ❤️🌟🔮 . . . #thecraft #thecraftmovie #thecraftreboot #witches #witchesofinstagram #witch #witchcraft #magic #ceremony #ritual #legacy #women #womenempowerment