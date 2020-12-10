Come da tradizione, Google ha svelato i risultati di un anno di ricerche per il 2020 svelando tutti i dati sugli argomenti di tendenza per quest’anno.
Oltre ai termini legati al Coronavirus, che ovviamente ha fatto da padrone tra le varie ricerche, il sito segnala che tra gli artisti scomparsi più ricercati ci sono stati Kobe Bryan, Naya Rivera e ovviamente Chadwick Boseman.
Per il mondo del cinema, invece, in tendenza ci sono stati Tom Hanks, Amber Heard, Timothée Chalamet e Joaquin Phoenix, mentre tra i film Parasite, Black Panther, Piccole donne, Sonic – Il film, Contagion, 1917 e Birds of Prey.
Ecco le liste complete delle ricerche Google:
Persone defunte
- Kobe Bryan
- Naya Rivera
- Chadwick Boseman
- George Floyd
- Ruth Bader Ginsburg
- Eddie Van Halen
- King Von
- Kelly Preston
- Pop Smoke
- Ahmaud Arbery
Attori
- Tom Hanks
- Chris D’Elia
- Jada Pinkett Smith
- Timothée Chalamet
- Ricky Gervais
- Amber Heard
- Joaquin Phoenix
- Danny Masterson
- Ryan Dorsey
- Lea Michele
Film
- Parasite
- 1917
- Black Panther
- Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey
- Little Women
- Just Mercy
- Bad Boys 3
- Sonic the Hedgehog
- Contagion
- Fantasy Island
Film d’azione
- 1917
- Black Panther
- Birds of Prey
- Bad Boys 3
- Sonic the Hedgehog
- Mulan
- The Old Guard
- Artemis Fowl
- Bloodshot
- Extraction
Film drammatici
- Little Women
- Just Mercy
- Tenet
- 365 Days
- Jojo Rabbit
- The Photograph
- Enola Holmes
- The Gentlemen
- The Hunt
- After we Collided
Film thriller
- Contagion
- Fantasy Island
- Underwater
- The Grudge
- The Invisible Man
- The Turning
- The Devil All The Time
- Antebellum
- Gretel & Hansel
- Knock Knock
Film commedie
- Hubie Halloween
- Like a Boss
- Onward
- Trolls World Tour
- Borat 2
- Spies in Disguise
- The Wrong Missy
- Dolittle
- King of Staten Island
- Downhill
Serie tv
- Tiger King
- Cobra Ka
- Ozark
- The Umbrella Academy
- The Queen’s Gambit
- Little Fires Everywhere
- Outer Banks
- Ratched
- All American
- The Last Dance
È necessario attenersi alla netiquette, alla community infatti si richiede l’automoderazione: non sono ammessi insulti, commenti off topic, flame. Si prega di segnalare i commenti che violano la netiquette, BAD si riserva di intervenire con la cancellazione o il ban definitivo.