No writer Barbie. No grip Barbie. No Teamster Barbie. No key set PA Barbie who has to go into Movie Star Barbie's trailer and tell the delicate flower to get the fuck down to set because 120 other pissed-off Barbie's are waiting for her.

That film taught Mattel nothing. https://t.co/dPAZ4O1pOE

— David Simon (@AoDespair) January 10, 2024