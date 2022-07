The good folks in the @Lionsgate marketing department made a ton of awesome artwork to promote my third @ClerksMovie – so I’ll be sharing a different image each weekday until the *official* poster unveiling alongside the debut of the CLERKS III trailer on Wednesday, July 6th! pic.twitter.com/350XcEbpeR

— KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) June 30, 2022