Last Day of CLERKS III.

It’s been a blissful shoot.

I’ve already cut together about an hour of the movie and it’s a funny as fuck, emotional paean to cinema.

Tonight, these 2 old fools wrap their 10th movie together.

Today, they’re just trying to survive a 7 mile Highlands hike. pic.twitter.com/HpAno25mEy

— KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) August 31, 2021