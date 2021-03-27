- LEGGI ANCHE – Donnie Darko: Richard Kelly è stato incoraggiato da James Cameron a lavorare sul sequel
A partire dal 27 aprile sarà infatti disponibile la nuova edizione del lungometraggio diretto da Richard Kelly in 4K UHD.
Ovviamente vi terremo aggiornati su un’eventuale uscita di tale edizione anche nel nostro Paese. Qua sotto trovate i dettagli sui contenuti dell’edizione:
4K Blu-Ray Limited Edition / Complete Contents:
- New 4K restorations of both the Theatrical Cut and the Director’s Cut from the original camera negatives by Arrow Films, supervised and approved by director Richard Kelly and cinematographer Steven Poster
- 4K (2160p) UHD Blu-ray presentations of both cuts in Dolby Vision (HDR10 compatible)
- Original DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 audio
- Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing
- 100-page hardcover book featuring writing by Nathan Rabin, Anton Bitel and Jamie Graham, an in-depth interview with Richard Kelly, an introduction by Jake Gyllenhaal and contemporary coverage, illustrated with original stills and promotional materials
- Double-sided fold-out poster featuring newly commissioned artwork by Luke Preece
- Six double-sided collector’s postcards
- Limited Edition packaging with reversible sleeve featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Luke Preece
Disc 1 – The Theatrical Cut:
- Audio commentary by writer-director Richard Kelly and actor Jake Gyllenhaal
- Audio commentary by Kelly, producer Sean McKittrick and actors Drew Barrymore, Jena Malone, Beth Grant, Mary McDonnell, Holmes Osborne, Katharine Ross and James Duval
- Deus ex Machina: The Philosophy of Donnie Darko, a documentary by Ballyhoo Motion Pictures on the making of Donnie Darko, containing interviews with writer-director Richard Kelly, producer Sean McKittrick, cinematographer Steven Poster, editor Sam Bauer, composer Michael Edwards, costume designer April Ferry, production designer Alec Hammond and actor James Duval
- The Goodbye Place, Kelly’s 1996 short film, which anticipates some of the themes and ideas of his feature films
- 20 deleted and alternate scenes with optional commentary by Kelly
- Trailer
Disc 2 – The Director’s Cut:
- Audio commentary by Kelly and filmmaker Kevin Smith
- The Donnie Darko Production Diary, an archival documentary charting the film’s production, with optional commentary by cinematographer Steven Poster
- Archive interviews with Kelly, actors Jake Gyllenhaal, Jena Malone, Drew Barrymore, James Duval, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Holmes Osborne, Noah Wyle and Katharine Ross, producers Sean McKittrick, Nancy Juvonen, Hunt Lowry and Casey La Scala, and cinematographer Steven Poster
- Three archive featurettes: They Made Me Do It, They Made Me Do It Too and #1 Fan: A Darkomentary
- Storyboard comparisons
- B-roll footage
- Cunning Visions infomercials
- Music video: Mad World by Gary Jules
- Galleries
- Director’s Cut trailer
- TV spots
Qua potete leggere la sinossi ufficiale del film:
Donnie Darko, un adolescente americano, durante una sortita notturna in preda a un attacco di sonnambulismo, si imbatte in Frank, un coniglio gigante che gli predice la fine del mondo. Ovviamente ‘Frank’ non è altro che una visione di Donnie, ma quando il ragazzo torna a casa scopre che la sua camera è stata devastata da un motore di aereo caduto dal cielo. Mentre Donnie, con l’aiuto di Frank, cerca di indagare come mai sia scampato alla morte, accadono altri strani fenomeni che minacciano la vita delle persone a lui care…
FONTE: ComicBook.com
È necessario attenersi alla netiquette, alla community infatti si richiede l’automoderazione: non sono ammessi insulti, commenti off topic, flame. Si prega di segnalare i commenti che violano la netiquette, BAD si riserva di intervenire con la cancellazione o il ban definitivo.