, iconico cult del 2001 con Jake Gyllenhaal sta per arrivare in edizione 4K negli Stati Uniti.

A partire dal 27 aprile sarà infatti disponibile la nuova edizione del lungometraggio diretto da Richard Kelly in 4K UHD.

Ovviamente vi terremo aggiornati su un’eventuale uscita di tale edizione anche nel nostro Paese. Qua sotto trovate i dettagli sui contenuti dell’edizione:

4K Blu-Ray Limited Edition / Complete Contents:

Disc 1 – The Theatrical Cut:

Disc 2 – The Director’s Cut:

Qua potete leggere la sinossi ufficiale del film:

Donnie Darko, un adolescente americano, durante una sortita notturna in preda a un attacco di sonnambulismo, si imbatte in Frank, un coniglio gigante che gli predice la fine del mondo. Ovviamente ‘Frank’ non è altro che una visione di Donnie, ma quando il ragazzo torna a casa scopre che la sua camera è stata devastata da un motore di aereo caduto dal cielo. Mentre Donnie, con l’aiuto di Frank, cerca di indagare come mai sia scampato alla morte, accadono altri strani fenomeni che minacciano la vita delle persone a lui care…