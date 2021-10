I'm not mad at this

But what I don't understand is if you're going to go to the effort of making a new Home Alone, why not go all in and tie it to Macaulay Culkin and have him leave his kid at home?

Why not try and come up with a new angle? https://t.co/s3857DdexI

— Screamhín 🎃👻 (@yascaoimhin) October 12, 2021