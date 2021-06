#flashbackfriday If you thought my Silver Surfer character from FANTASTIC 4: Rise Of The Silver Surfer was all CGI, this behind the scenes photo from our shoot 15 years ago proves otherwise. CGI enhancements added in post production.

Prosthetic makeup by @SpectralMotion

. pic.twitter.com/VJTuwNTil5

— Doug Jones (@actordougjones) June 25, 2021