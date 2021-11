Here’s the rest of the footage. There’s always been some confusion around if it’s from before he was cast or not. I’ve personally never been able to confirm but perhaps @corinhardy can?! #TheCrow #JasonMomoa https://t.co/3QOXCRZnaU pic.twitter.com/saY1WXaf4U

— Ryan (@itsRyanUnicomb) November 26, 2021