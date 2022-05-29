Trovate la tracklist e l’immagine del prodotto qua sotto:
Side A
The Eye Of The Storm † 2:29
Hogarth Hughes † 0:20
Creepy Music/Hogarth Investigates †† 1:29
Into The Forest † 3:32
The Giant Wakes † 1:23
Hogarth In Car/Sting For FBI Man: Suite †† 0:55
Come And Get It † 1:44
Shut Off Switch/Rock Tree: Suite †† 1:03
Cat And Mouse † 0:52
Train Wreck † 1:06
Magic Rebuild/Hand Underfoot: Suite †† 2:54
Chew Your Food ‡ 2:01
Side B
Amerika †† 1:22
Great Ride †† 1:13
We Gotta Hide † 0:48
His Name Is Dean † 0:46
He Can Stay ‡‡ 0:38
Eating Art † 0:41
Space Car † 0:57
Souls Don’t Die †† 4:06
Contest Of Wills † 4:33
The Army Arrives † 1:33
Annie And Dean † 1:17
I’m Superman †† 0:30
Side C
He’s A Weapon † 2:42
Giant Discovered † 4:27
Trance Former † 4:25
No Following † 4:01
The Last Giant Piece †† 1;06
Bedtime Stories † 2:25
Side D
End Credits: Suite † 8:22
Wild Tam-Tam † 0:18
Chew Your Food Pickup ° 0:43
Duck And Cover † 0:29
Early Demo #1 ° 2:39
Early Demo #2 ° 3:51
Souls Don’t Die °° 2:45
† Original soundtrack version
†† Film version
‡ Original soundtrack version, mislabeled as “Hand Underfoot”
‡‡ Film version with alternate ending
° Not used in the film
°° Early demo, Michael Kamen on Piano and Eric Clapton on Guitar
Ecco la sinossi del film animato:
Un enorme robot piomba dallo spazio più remoto sulla Terra e segue fino a casa un ragazzino di dieci anni, Hogarth Hughes. Il giovane Hogarth ha un nuovo grande amico ma anche un grande problema: come tenere nascosto un segreto alto quindici metri?…
Il film, diretto da Brad Bird (Gli Incredibili, Tomorrowland) è approdato nelle sale nel 1999.
FONTE: ComicBook.com
