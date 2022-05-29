La Varèse Sarabande Records ha annunciato l’arrivo di una versione deluxe in due vinili dell’iconica colonna sonora dicomposta da Michael Kamen.

Trovate la tracklist e l’immagine del prodotto qua sotto:

Side A

The Eye Of The Storm † 2:29

Hogarth Hughes † 0:20

Creepy Music/Hogarth Investigates †† 1:29

Into The Forest † 3:32

The Giant Wakes † 1:23

Hogarth In Car/Sting For FBI Man: Suite †† 0:55

Come And Get It † 1:44

Shut Off Switch/Rock Tree: Suite †† 1:03

Cat And Mouse † 0:52

Train Wreck † 1:06

Magic Rebuild/Hand Underfoot: Suite †† 2:54

Chew Your Food ‡ 2:01

Side B

Amerika †† 1:22

Great Ride †† 1:13

We Gotta Hide † 0:48

His Name Is Dean † 0:46

He Can Stay ‡‡ 0:38

Eating Art † 0:41

Space Car † 0:57

Souls Don’t Die †† 4:06

Contest Of Wills † 4:33

The Army Arrives † 1:33

Annie And Dean † 1:17

I’m Superman †† 0:30

Side C

He’s A Weapon † 2:42

Giant Discovered † 4:27

Trance Former † 4:25

No Following † 4:01

The Last Giant Piece †† 1;06

Bedtime Stories † 2:25

Side D

End Credits: Suite † 8:22

Wild Tam-Tam † 0:18

Chew Your Food Pickup ° 0:43

Duck And Cover † 0:29

Early Demo #1 ° 2:39

Early Demo #2 ° 3:51

Souls Don’t Die °° 2:45

† Original soundtrack version

†† Film version

‡ Original soundtrack version, mislabeled as “Hand Underfoot”

‡‡ Film version with alternate ending

° Not used in the film

°° Early demo, Michael Kamen on Piano and Eric Clapton on Guitar

Ecco la sinossi del film animato:

Un enorme robot piomba dallo spazio più remoto sulla Terra e segue fino a casa un ragazzino di dieci anni, Hogarth Hughes. Il giovane Hogarth ha un nuovo grande amico ma anche un grande problema: come tenere nascosto un segreto alto quindici metri?…

Il film, diretto da Brad Bird (Gli Incredibili, Tomorrowland) è approdato nelle sale nel 1999.

