Wait what? Is drama still a thing on the internet? I thought 2022 would be different 🤣🤣🤣

James you so got this. I’m going back to sleep now.

Oh and BTW #Peacemaker is dope 🙌🏼 🦅 https://t.co/dzFZ81LpVe

— David Ayer (@DavidAyerMovies) January 15, 2022