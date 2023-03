La casa – Il risveglio del male: ecco le prime reazioni a caldo

EVIL DEAD RISE carries Sam Raimi's spirit while still bringing fresh ideas to the table. The kills kick ass and it's going to shock even the most dedicated fans.

It's not as comedic as previous films and sticks to a harsher tone, making it stand out in the franchise. #SXSW pic.twitter.com/mWbN3Pm9aX

— Andrew J. Salazar @ SXSW (@AndrewJ626) March 16, 2023