As requested I did suggest some other British films to Scorsese (a daunting prospect for the man who's seen everything). Here's what I sent to him. Then the third page is Quentin Tarantino's suggestions of British gems he loves, which he talks about on the Empire podcast. Enjoy. pic.twitter.com/96E7gD0OWC

— edgarwright (@edgarwright) February 19, 2021