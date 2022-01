Jake Gyllenhaal gushes to Lady Gaga over #HouseOfGucci: "The film has such an operatic style," he says. "In every single scene, I felt like you were totally present." https://t.co/E7HppovoGw | Variety #ActorsOnActors presented by @PrimeVideo pic.twitter.com/THLUf3cqJ2

— Variety (@Variety) January 26, 2022