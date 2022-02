Hard to put into words how important Ivan Reitman’s films were to my childhood and my developing love of cinema. To me he was a giant. So glad I got to work with him on DRAFT DAY in 2013. Even more fortunate I was able to tell him how much he meant to me. RIP. pic.twitter.com/80g6hLUtBK

— Pat Healy (@Pat_Healy) February 14, 2022